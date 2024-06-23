Dasha Announces Dashville, U.S.A Global Tour Dates

(Warner) Dasha announces her extensive global headline tour entitled Dashville, U.S.A! Throughout her tour, Dasha will be making stops in London, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and more.

Meanwhile, Dasha is set to release her anxiously awaited new song "Didn't I" on July 12 via Warner Records. She initially debuted the song live on stage to a crowd of over 70,000 people at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN during CMA Fest. Following her stunning and showstopping set, Billboard immediately hailed "Didn't I" as a "mid-tempo toe-tapper" and christened her as the "current country It Girl."

Earlier this month, Dasha notably made her debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opryin Nashville, TN. Of course, she highlighted the set with the smash single "Austin" as well as favorites from What Happens Now? The milestone performance marked a significant moment in Dasha's burgeoning career as she joins the ranks of artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Lady A, Blake Shelton and many more who have graced the stage of Grand Ole Opry®.

Beyond tallying over 10 billion views on TikTok, Dasha has quietly cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with. "Austin" has vaulted to #5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and staked out a spot in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at #19. Meanwhile, she scaled the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart to #2 with her album What Happens Now? peaking at #117 on the Billboard 200.

Recently, Dasha performed at the 2024 CMT Awards, graced the carpet of the 2024 ACM Awards, and performed at Stagecoach and Hangout Music Festival. This summer, Dasha is set to appear at Lollapalooza and more!

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Dasha.

Dasha Routing:

August 12 Stockholm, SE Nalen

August 14 St. Polten, AT Frequence Festival

August 16 HAsselt Kiewit, BE Pukkelpop

August 17 Stradbally, IE Electric Picnic

August 19 London, UK Scala

August 21 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

August 23 Reading, UK Reading Festival

August 24 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

October 8 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 9 Boston, MA. Brighton Music Hall

October 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

October 18 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock

October 19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

November 5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

November 8 Cincinnati, OH Top Cat's

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

November 11 Toronto, ON Opera House

November 13 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

November 14 Nashville, TN Exit In

November 15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell

Related Stories

News > Dasha