Tigirlily Gold Stream New Song 'End Up Us'

(EBM) As reigning ACM New Duo of the Year Tigirlily Gold readies their debut album Blonde for July 26, the sisters offer another sneak peek of what's to come today with "End Up Us."

"'End Up Us' is the first love song released off our Blonde album. We believe real love, if meant to be, will always find its way," share sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh. "Every love has its own journey, and we can't wait to see people share their love stories with this song!"

Written by Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, alongside Todd Clark and Jason Cole Saenz, "End Up Us" expands on the notion that two people who are meant to be together will always make it work in the end.

Coulda started in a dive bar, party in a backyard

Looking like a stranger, a friend of a friend

7A on an airplane, Friday night home game

Wasn't gonna matter where or when

Yeah, the clouds were gonna part

Coulda found you in the dark

Yeah, the stars were always gonna line up

When it's written in our heart

It don't matter how it starts

We were always gonna end up us

"End Up Us" is the final release off Blonde, the duo's debut full-length album arriving July 26 via Monument Records. The Billboard-dubbed "harmonically savvy sibling duo" teamed with producers Shane McAnally, Pete Good and Alex Kline to create the album.

In addition to "End Up Us," the debut will feature current single "I Tried a Ring On," which was one of the most-added singles at country radio, with 47 first-week adds, along with the rowdy viral sensation and Top 40 hit "Shoot Tequila." Filled with deeply personal tracks and poignant tales of love and loss alongside powerful anthems and songs of female empowerment, the pair says their goal was to bring girl group energy back to country music.

"Blonde is all about being undeniably and unapologetically yourself," Krista says. "We want everyone to feel confident and vulnerable enough at the same time to say what they need to say."

The forthcoming album follows the duo's 2021 self-titled debut EP and 2023 EP Blonde and features a cover of the Leona Lewis hit "Bleeding Love," a favorite in the girls live show, as well as original tracks like the seductive "Move On" which encourages women to make the first move.

