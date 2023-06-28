Tigirlily Gold Deliver 'Blonde' EP

(EBM) Sister duo Tigirlily Gold spent more than five years honing their craft on Nashville's Lower Broadway, perfecting their charisma and songwriting while delivering four-hour sets, three to four nights a week. Now, after signing to Monument Records in 2021, sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh arrive with their debut EP, Blonde, which Holler notes is "packed full of unapologetic sass, empowerment and introspective songwriting prowess."

"To us, Blonde the EP is a Dolly Parton state of mind. It's all about being bold and confident in who you are, empowering others and being able to poke fun at yourself when life just isn't going your way," share the sisters. "These four songs are the start of a full-length record coming later on. Blonde hones in on what it means to be unapologetically yourself while remaining true to your roots. We are so excited for this new chapter of music together."

Born from those years spent entertaining the rowdy Broadway crowds, Blonde captures that energy while highlighting the girls' versatile songwriting. Opening with the bold, confident title track "Blonde," the sisters set the tone with the empowering girl anthem. Inspired by Dolly Parton, "Blonde" goes beyond describing a hair color, but rather depicts a state of mind while encouraging girls to live unapologetically.

"Hometown Song" vulnerably depicts the girls' inner turmoil of both loving and hating the small town they grew up in. Hailing from Hazen, ND, with a population of less than 3,000, Tigirlily Gold toil with leaving to chase their Music City dreams, while simultaneously longing for the place they called home and being thankful to have left.

The latest release, "Move On," penned by Kendra, Krista, Alex Kline and Scott Stepakoff, is a clever wordplay, urging a love interest to "make a move on, move on me" on a date night.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the newest song off the EP, Tigirlily Gold adds, "'Move On' is all about being forward and confident enough to make the first move on someone you like. We wrote this one with two of our favorites, Alex Kline and Scott Stepakoff and really dove into a new vibe lyrically and musically with this one! It's the perfect, funky, flirty song to round off the EP!"

The EP ends with "Shoot Tequila," showcasing the girls' ability to entertain with American Songwriter opining it, "packs an energy-filled punch that's tailor-made for country radio." The upbeat party anthem is reminiscent of the push and pull of a toxic relationship, nodding to the irresistible temptation of caving to the "bad influence" of a tequila-induced night.

Tigirlily Gold's infectious personality and growing catalog of songs continues to endear them in the Music City scene. The girls most recently performed for the ACM Awards Red Carpet Show on May 11, followed by their Grand Ole Opry debut on May 13 and a performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at CMA Fest on June 9.

Blonde EP Track Listing:

1. Blonde (Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Alex Kline, Scott Stepakoff)

2. Hometown Song (Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Alex Kline, Scott Stepakoff)

3. Move On (Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Alex Kline, Scott Stepakoff)

4. Shoot Tequila (Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Kevin Griffin, David Mescon)

Related Stories

More Tigirlily Gold News