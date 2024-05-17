ACM New Duo of the Year Tigirlily Gold Makes Debut ACM Performance

(EBM) When Tigirlily Gold released their current single "I Tried A Ring On" on January 5, the song kickstarted what has become a breakthrough year for the sister duo from North Dakota. Serving as the follow up to their top 40 single "Shoot Tequila," "I Tried A Ring On" has catapulted the girls further into the mainstream, as the sisters were named 2024 CMT Next Women of Country earlier this year.

Amid their budding popularity, Tigirlily Gold - comprised of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh - was crowned the ACM New Duo of the Year during their ACM Awards Kick Off performance on Tuesday, May 14; their first major award show win.

To mark the occasion, they also made their award show debut performance with "I Tried A Ring On," live during the 59th ACM Awards on Amazon Prime Video, which Vulture called "a stellar performance," while Billboard noted it highlighted "their confidence and tight-knit performance ability on one of country music's biggest nights."

"It is such an honor to have been named ACM New Duo/Group of the Year," Kendra shared. "We have been a band since we were kids, and we couldn't feel more grateful for the year we have had. Getting to perform on the main show...it's just a dream come true."

Krista added, "We were always taught that if you work hard, are kind to people, and you never quit...good things will come. We could not be more excited to be recognized in this way."

The Billboard-dubbed "harmonically savvy sibling duo" recently teamed with producers Shane McAnally, Pete Good and Alex Kline to create their debut album Blonde, due July 26, 2024. In addition to "Leroy," released last Friday, the debut will feature "I Tried a Ring On," along with the rowdy viral sensation "Shoot Tequila." Filled with deeply personal tracks and poignant tales of love and loss alongside powerful anthems and songs of female empowerment, the pair says their goal was to bring girl group energy back to country music.

Related Stories

Tigirlily Gold Announce 'Blonde' Album With 'Leroy' Single

Tigirlily Gold Deliver 'Blonde' EP

News > Tigirlily Gold