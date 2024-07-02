Jenna DeVries Delivers New Album

(Publicity Nation) Country-rock powerhouse Jenna DeVries releases highly-anticipated self-titled LP. The record is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Renowned for her creativity and remarkable songwriting, DeVries brings a refreshing and innovative approach to country music. Her self-titled album, a testament to her artistic prowess, showcases her ability to blend country elements with modern pop, rock, and soul influences, creating a unique and captivating sound for her growing audience.

Jenna DeVries' fearless nature is evident in her willingness to tackle diverse themes and push the boundaries of the genre. Her lyrics are profound and introspective, often exploring personal experiences and universal emotions with a depth and authenticity that resonate with listeners. This courageous approach to songwriting has earned her a reputation as one of the most compelling storytellers in contemporary country music and beyond.

DeVries says, "It just felt right for my first album to be self titled. I've been writing and working on these songs for the past four years and I feel like this album really tells the story of not only where I started but everything I have gone through to get to where I am now. I feel so proud to put these songs into the world. When people hear this album, I hope they are inspired to live a life that is truly authentic to the person they've always wanted to be. I hope it gives people the bravery to say the things they haven't said, a quiet moment to heal, and the perfect soundtrack for their next great adventure."

Related Stories

Jenna DeVries Gets 'Back To Me' With New Single

More Jenna DeVries News