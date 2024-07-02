Mac McAnally Broadcasting Sold Out Sunset Cove Concert

(117) Tune in tonight (July 2nd) to SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville (Ch. 24) as renowned musician, songwriter and producer Mac McAnally and country music singer/songwriter Scotty Emerick take the stage in front of a sold-out crowd for an unforgettable performance at Sunset Cove in Portsmouth, R.I. McAnally will be touring and putting on electrifying shows all summer long!

In addition to tonight's performance, Radio Margaritaville will broadcast his live shows on August 31 and September 14. See the full broadcast Schedule below:

July 2 at 5 p.m. EST - Mac McAnally & Scotty Emerick - Portsmouth, R.I. - August 31 at 9 p.m. EST - Mac McAnally & Eric Darken - The Caverns - Pelham, Tenn.

September 14 at 7 p.m. EST - Mac McAnally & Eric Darken - Latitude Margaritaville - Hilton Head, S.C.

