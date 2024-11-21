Mac McAnally Sells Out His Ryman Auditorium Headline Debut

(117) It's hard for the tenderly shy and humble soul that Mac McAnally possesses to grasp the fact that he's sold out the music staple that the Ryman Auditorium has become. Nonetheless, that is the news out of the heart of downtown Music City today, highlighted by The Tennessean. McAnally sat down with the stalwart news outlet's Marcus Dowling at local haunt Wendell Smith's Meat and Three to discuss the journey to get to one of music's greatest stages.

The news comes as a testament to McAnally's lasting influence on the music world and the community's excitement surrounding this milestone performance. The sold-out event is expected to be a truly unforgettable evening, with McAnally taking the stage to share decades of musical brilliance, blending storytelling with his signature guitar work and a song catalog full of depth and prowess.

"It's outside my imagination and hard to believe, but I am very grateful," said Mac McAnally, of the sold-out news. As a longtime member of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, McAnally has played to sold-out crowds around the world, and as a solo artist, he's proving just how much his legacy resonates with fans. His work continues to reach new heights, including sold out shows of his own across the country, his recent contributions to the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Walt Disney World and his ongoing producing and writing for artists like Sawyer Brown and Ned LeDoux.

