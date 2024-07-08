Kenny Chesney Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs After Arrowhead Stadium Show

(Day in Country) Country music icon Kenny Chesney gave a special shout out to the current NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs after he played at their home field at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night July 6th as part of his Sun Goes Down Tour 2024

On Sunday (July 7th) Kenny took to social media and wrote, "Last night KC was in KC and it was all that it's ever been and more. Thank you, Kansas City, for one very loud night of our summer. A special thanks to the Kansas City @Chiefs organization and everyone at @gehafield at Arrowhead Stadium for having us back for an 8th time. #SunGoesDownTour"

On the eve of the show, he shared, "We are so excited to be back at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City @Chiefs tomorrow night. Gonna be a beautiful weekend and can't wait to see everyone. This place is always so loud. Can't wait to hear it."

Chesney kicked off his Sun Goes Down 2024 tour on April 20tg at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL to a beyond sold out crowd of over 60,000. As previously reported, "You think about it, you anticipate, you wait - and no matter how many times you've done this," Chesney marveled after the Tampa show, "there is nothing like the way that crowd hits you. They came to sing, to cheer and just love the night, and they sure did."

With the cars wrapped all the way around the stadium before 9 a.m. and folks in line not much later, No Shoes Nation came ready. Tiki bars, pirate flags, corn hole courts, grills'n'blenders and sundry skeletons created a tableau in the parking lot that was distinctly redolent of Chesney's poets and pirates reality. That sense of friendship extended to the stage as well.

The epic trek will continue next Saturday, July 13th in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field and will be wrapping up with a three night stand at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 23rd, 24th and 25th. See the remaining dates below:

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah America First Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 Columbus, Ohio Historic Crew Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

