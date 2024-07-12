Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single

(EBM) For cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette, whose roots were planted on a ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma where she grew up working cattle with her grandaddy, being outside is where she has always felt most true to herself. It's this sentiment of finding solace in the outdoors that inspired her latest release, "Outside," available now.

"I heard this song and instantly saw myself in it," reflects Paulette. "We adjusted a few of the lyrics to better fit the 'me' that played Little House on the Prairie with my sisters under the pecan trees at my family's ranch. 'Outside' is what shaped me into the woman and artist I am--a west wind blowing through barbed wire truly makes me feel the most at home in my own skin."

Written by Kelley Lovelace, Ashley Gorley and Dallas Davidson, and produced by Will Bundy, "Outside" is one of 13 tracks on Paulette's upcoming sophomore album Horseback, arriving Sept. 6 via Leo33. A culmination of all aspects of her life that have shaped her, including heartbreak and newfound love, Horseback further expands on her debut album The Girl I Was.

In an interview with Cowboys & Indians last month, Paulette shared, "This record is a cumulation of perspectives I have from the moments and people that made me: rural, cowboy, America, my biggest heartaches leading to my healing, the men and women I'm so proud to come from and represent."

Paulette released The Girl I Was (Red Dirt Deluxe) in March of this year, marking the one-year anniversary, which swiftly earned critical acclaim from outlets including People Magazine and Grammy.com.

Paulette is currently on the road with Aaron Watson as part of The Armadillo Dance Hall Tour. For more information on new music and upcoming shows, visit jennapaulette.com or follow @JennaPaulette on all social platforms.

Horseback Tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1. Wild Is Her Favorite Color (Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey)

2. 3 Kings (Jenna Paulette, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

3. The Devil Is An Angel (Jenna Paulette, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

4. Run The Damn Ball (Rodney Clawson, Casey Beathard, Hunter Phelps)

5. The Dirt (Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Hillary Lindsey)

6. Chasin' Whiskey (Joe Fox, Tony Lane)

7. The Prophet (Granddaddy's Song) (Ashley McBryde, Matraca Berg, Lori McKenna)

8. Outside (Kelley Lovelace, Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson)

9. Prairie Primrose (Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)

10. Darlin' (Jenna Paulette, Jess Cayne, Matthew Morrisey)

11. Horseback (Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)

12. Hang Your Hat (Jenna Paulette, Smith Ahnquist, Jim Beavers, Rhett Akins)

13. A Hill To Die On (Jenna Paulette, Smith Ahnquist, Lynn Hutton)

