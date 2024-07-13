Colin Stough 'Lookin' For Home' With New EP

(BBR) Pairing burning passion and coming-of-age struggle with the raw strength of a supercharged vocal and stinging lyrical honesty, 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough stands tall where Country and modern Southern Rock collide in his brand-new Lookin' For Home EP. Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen to Stough's Lookin' For Home EP here.

"This EP is really special to me. I connect with every song on this project, and I'm so grateful for the writers who came together and helped me make this body of work what it is. It's a pretty good reflection of me and my different personalities too," shares Stough. "'Boat Somewhere' is me on a lazy - 'I don't want to have a care in the world' - kind of day. That's just a fun one, while 'Sober' and 'Amen' are those darker records where there's a bit more of my struggles with right and wrong, pain, loneliness, and heartbreak out on display. 'Makes Two of Us' and 'Outside Lookin' In' are the relationship songs, and relationships are usually where I find myself struggling with my demons the most - and then there's 'Lookin' For Home.' I've felt out of place most of my life, like I can't figure out where I'm meant to settle or even if I'm meant to settle down somewhere someday. So, I guess in the meantime, I'll just keep wandering about and writing songs about the journey."

Presenting a full-spectrum view of a free spirit on the run for something more, the Lookin' For Home EP reveals Stough as a vulnerable storyteller who's fearlessly exploring the push and pull between small-town comfort and the drive to leave his mark on the world. Co-penned with hit-makers like Rivers Rutherford, Jacob Durrett, Chase Matthew, and more, highlights include previously released songs like the craving "Makes Two of Us" and tormented "Sober" - plus the road-weary "Amen," a foreboding ballad sung from the end of an emotional rope. Narrated by a broken soul pining for the simple days of the past - and praying for escape from the demons at his door - "Amen" matches Stough's warm growl with a softer side, as it chases down a dreamer who's ready to leave the fast life behind. A chilling rocker with a dynamic Southern rasp, the pure grit track helps bring Stough's mix of dark and light themes into sharper focus. All about the contrast between living hard and living well with lyrics by Stough, Jacob Durrett (also the producer), and Jordan Dozzi.

COLIN STOUGH'S LOOKIN' FOR HOME EP TRACK LIST

1. "Boat Somewhere" (Colin Stough, Dawson Edwards, Jon Stark)^

2. "Makes Two of Us" (Colin Stough, Alex Maxwell, Cole Taylor)^

3. "Amen" (Colin Stough, Jacob Durrett, Jordan Dozzi)*

4. "Sober" (Colin Stough, Mason Thornley, Sam Martinez)+

5. "Outside Lookin' In" (Colin Stough, Alex Maxwell, Chase Matthew, Trevor Snider)^

6. "Lookin' For Home" (Colin Stough, Lewis Brice, Rivers Rutherford)^

^ Produced by Alex Maxwell

* Produced by Jacob Durrett

+ Produced by Sam Martinez

Arriving as Stough continues to carve out his place in the genre, the Lookin' For Home EP follows his debut EP Promiseland, which helped introduce the American Idol Season 21 finalist as a serious contender in Nashville and beyond.

After a head turning appearance at CMA Fest 2024 last month, Stough will spend the rest of the year on the road with a series of coast-to-coast fair and music festival dates, plus select shows with Austin Williams, Chase Matthew, Midland, and The Lacs.

Related Stories

Colin Stough Share's 'Sober' Video

More Colin Stough News