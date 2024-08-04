Colin Stough Says 'Amen' With New Video

(BBR) 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough is paying for his crimes in the official music video for the salvation-seeking "Amen," as featured on his recent Lookin' For Home EP.
Directed by Luke Lowder and West Webb, narrated by a broken soul pining for the simple days of his past, the footage dramatizes the trapped tone of the Stough, Jacob Durrett (also the producer), and Jordan Dozzi-penned lyrics.
Inspired by frustration and homesickness felt out on the road, the clip visually compares a hotel room to a jail cell, as it tells the tale of a robbery gone wrong. Following a wounded fugitive on the run, the foreboding storyline tracks a man who succumbs to the demons at his door, and as a result, is choosing to make a change for good.
Taking his Lookin' For Home EP on the road, Stough continues his trek this summer with fair and music festival dates, including select shows with Parmalee, The Lacs, Midland, and more. This fall, he'll co-headline a run with fellow American Idol finalist Will Moseley.
Colin Stough 'Lookin' For Home' With New EP
Colin Stough Share's 'Sober' Video
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury- Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes- Marilyn Manson Returns- AC/DC- more
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record in Nashville- Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Pete Townshend Proteges The Wild Things 'Come Around'
The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video
All Star Elliott Smith Tribute Concert To Be Livestreamed
The National Parks Stream 'Whatever Comes'
The Stone Eye Share 'Charlie The Stingray' Lyric Video
Herb Alpert Announces '50' Album With 'Dancing Down 50th Street'
Mojo Thunder 'Let It Fall' With New Single
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury