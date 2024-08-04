Colin Stough Says 'Amen' With New Video

(BBR) 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough is paying for his crimes in the official music video for the salvation-seeking "Amen," as featured on his recent Lookin' For Home EP.

Directed by Luke Lowder and West Webb, narrated by a broken soul pining for the simple days of his past, the footage dramatizes the trapped tone of the Stough, Jacob Durrett (also the producer), and Jordan Dozzi-penned lyrics.

Inspired by frustration and homesickness felt out on the road, the clip visually compares a hotel room to a jail cell, as it tells the tale of a robbery gone wrong. Following a wounded fugitive on the run, the foreboding storyline tracks a man who succumbs to the demons at his door, and as a result, is choosing to make a change for good.

Taking his Lookin' For Home EP on the road, Stough continues his trek this summer with fair and music festival dates, including select shows with Parmalee, The Lacs, Midland, and more. This fall, he'll co-headline a run with fellow American Idol finalist Will Moseley.

