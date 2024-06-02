Colin Stough Share's 'Sober' Video

(BBR) Hot off the announce of new EP Lookin' For Home, 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough delivers the official music video for his latest release off the six-track collection, "Sober."

"This video shows the push and pull of memories after a breakup. Thinking back to the good times, trying to forget the bad as it's happening, and looking for solace in all the wrong places," shares Stough.

Directed by David Dutton with DP Alan Fisher, Stough takes a solo ride on his real-life Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail bike in the clip, while being tormented by vivid memories of a love gone wrong. Built around the bitter sting of a breakup, the slow-burner was co-written by Stough with Mason Thornley and Sam Martinez. All about missing someone so bad you can't even numb the pain - "I could hang out all night / I could drink this bottle dry / Trying to get me gone and I ain't getting any closer / Without your love I'm sober" - a woozy mix from producer Martinez creates a tone that stands on the edgy fringe of Stough's peers. Pairing down-tuned acoustic twang and a lonesome slide guitar, the song's building blocks make for a weary ballad of emotional desperation. But when Stough's powerful, bluesy vocal ruptures into the chorus, the true toll of finding no relief takes center stage.

Next taking this new music on the road, Stough's stacking music festival dates like CMA Fest 2024 on June 8 on the Hard Rock Stage in Nashville, TN. Doubling up, the Season 21 finalist on American Idol will also join a program at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center on the CMA Close Up Stage for "Idol Hour with Chayce Beckham, HunterGirl, Colin Stough and 'American Idol' Season 22 Runner Ups Jack Blocker and Will Moseley." Earlier in the week, Stough is tapped for a FREE performance during the 19 Takeover at 6th & Peabody on June 6

