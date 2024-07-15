The Sun Goes Down For Kenny Chesney At Lumen Field

(aM) Kenny Chesney made his triumph return to Lumen Field this weekend as his blockbuster Sun Goes Down Tour 2024 rolled into Seattle, the country star took to social media to share his excitement about the show.
On Sunday (July 14th) he shared, "I want to thank every soul that came to our Seattle show at @LumenField. This was our ninth time playing the home of the Seattle @Seahawks and the energy was so intense and electric from the first note til the last note.
"What a beautiful night in Seattle! And also thanks to @kathigginsmusic for a beautiful version of #KnowingYou. Thanks to all of you for giving us so much love last night. #SunGoesDownTour".
Ahead of the concert, he posted, "I speak for my whole @noshoesnation road family when I say I'm thrilled to be back at @lumenfield, home of the Seattle @seahawks. What a beautiful place to play music. Seattle has always been a part of our summer and tomorrow night is going to be beautiful and rockin. Can't wait."
The Sun Goes Down Tour continue tomorrow night (July 16th) in Salt Lake City at the Utah America First Field and will be wrapping up with a three night stand at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 23rd, 24th and 25th. See the remaining dates below:
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah America First Field
Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium
Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 Columbus, Ohio Historic Crew Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium
Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium
