Kenny Chesney Offers No Shoes Radio for the Rest of July!

(EBM) With the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour setting and breaking his own records in stadiums across the country, "Take Her Home" becoming his 33rd Billboard No. 1 and "Just To Say We Did" climbing the charts, Kenny Chesney wanted to find a way to dial up the fun as summer continues rolling along. Having always tried to keep the music front and center, why not give No Shoes Nation 24/7 access to the sounds of great times, good friends and the moments that last a lifetime?
Working with the folks at SiriusXM, Chesney and his team are making No Shoes Radio available - for free - through the end of July. With road trips, beach escapes and hopefully nights at Chesney's upcoming shows, what better way to get there than listening to Kenny, Tommy, Kizzy, the road family and all kinds of music?
"Music has always been what's driven me, made life make sense and dialed up the fun," says the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar. "When we first launched No Shoes Radio all those years ago, I realized how much and how many kinds of music I listen to, and I loved everything about sharing everything from Bob Marley to Grace Potter, live tracks and special guests with my friends in No Shoes Nation.
"I don't think there's any other music mix quite like it, but I think the people who love our music are a lot like me. They love a whole lot of different things, maybe listen based on the mood or vibe like we do. So over the years, No Shoes Radio has been one of the best things in my world! It lets me take No Shoes Nation along wherever I may end up."
Taking people behind the scenes, on the road, even onstage, No Shoes Radio is almost the listening companion to Sun Goes Down 2024. For fans who are not currently subscribers, you can take advantage of this special, limited window to enjoy No Shoes Radio by visiting SiriusXM.com/NoShoesRadioListenFree.
With "Just To Say We Did" hitting terrestrial radio, the anthem for shooting your shot, living your life out loud and embracing the moment is rolling out of car windows and off boats across the country. Always one to distill life in songs that make people live their best life right where they are, Chesney is all about giving people as much music as they can possibly enjoy.
"To me, music is medicine," Chesney says. "It's love. It's fun. It's healing. It's the thing that truly defines the rhythm of whatever we're seeking, takes us where we wanna be. And I love all the ways people can find the songs that are going be the soundtrack of summer 2024."
Presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour runs throughout the summer.
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates
with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker
July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^
July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium
July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*
Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field
Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^
Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium
Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only
^ Megan Moroney only
