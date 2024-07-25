DINER Shares New Song 'N.A.S.C.A.R.'

(AC) Country singer DINER, signed to independent music label Saint & Citizen, dropped her latest single, "N.A.S.C.A.R." Coming off the heels of her second single, "Lasso The Moon," which has received over 400K streams to date, DINER shines again with a hot new summer track that playfully illustrates the nuances of relationships inspired by her love of Nascar.

Written by DINER alongside Caitlin Johnson, Kevin Bard and Emily Reid, "N.A.S.C.A.R, " is a feel good track for people to have a good time and rock out to this season. " I was at a Nascar Weekend in Vegas and I had a session that day which compelled me to write a song about relationships inspired by my experience. I'd love for people to have a good time with this record. It's a feel good anthem record," says DINER.

DINER has been making waves as an emerging country artist, making Spotify's Fresh Finds Country, New Music Friday Country and Next in Nashville Spotify playlists over the past few months since her last releases. She is also gearing up for her next performance celebrating this new single at the end of this month at Desert 5 in Los Angeles.

