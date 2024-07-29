Singled Out: Robert Ros' Drink Em' Down And Mamma's Song

(Day In Country) Country singer-songwriter Robert Ros just released two tracks "Drink Em' Down" and Mamma's Song" from his forthcoming sophomore album, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the songs. Here is the story:

Drink Em' Down is a good ole country drinking, cheating, hurting song. When someone comes home to find their partner cheating on them, they do what almost seems natural to do. Head on down to he local watering hole and start drinking and like the line in the song says "the more I drink the better I get" seems to stand true for a lot of people.

I have heard many stories over the years about this happening to people and it has always kinda sat there in the back of my mind. How could someone you love, break those sacred bonds in their own family home?

Although it is a serious and painful topic, Drink Em' Down" has a solid Country feel with an undertone of Rockabilly to it. It's a toe tappin' sing along fun song, with a very catchy and repetitive hook "Drink Em' Down will have you singing along in no time at all. "Just set em up and I'll Drink Em' Down"

Mamma's Song is definitely one of the most heartfelt songs I've ever written. One cold Sunday morning after returning home from church I was sitting at my desk and looking at a picture of my Mom and I from when I was a child of about 2 years old.

It got me thinking all about how much she love me and did everything she could for me. Her favorite song was "Amazing Grace" and I remembered her singing and to me she had the voice of an Angel. Although it wasn't said very often back in those days I could certainly feel the love in Mamma's hand.

When she past back in the late 80's that was the most pain I have ever felt and still to this day I feel the pain in my heart of loosing her. I wrote Mamma's Song in Memory of Betty Comeau, my Mom.

