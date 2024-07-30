'Drink Along' With Josh Gallagher

(Publicity Nation) Country star Josh Gallagher releases new single "Drink Along." The single debuted on Spotify's New in Country playlist, and is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Starting strong with a rocking electric guitar sound, this song will make you want to jump to your feet and dance. Josh Gallagher uses his comforting southern twang to tell the story of a bad day and how the best way to fix it is to "Drink along / Drink along / Get to tippin' that label / 'Till the bucket on the table is ice."

Josh Gallagher is a force to be reckoned with, having celebrated multiple #1 music videos in rotation on CMT's 12 Pack Countdown, in addition to accumulating millions of views on YouTube and streams across all platforms. His recent releases have earned placements on a slew of Spotify's most coveted editorial playlists, including Fresh Finds, Country Rocks, New Music Nashville, and more.

Doggedly likable and unashamedly himself, the Pennsylvania native has a 'no-bullsh*t' kind of charm, earning praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Taste of Country, The Academy of Country Music, and CMT, along with some of country music's greatest heroes.

"This kid," Garth Brooks said of Gallagher, "as soon as he opens his mouth - you believe him." In 2016, Josh Gallagher amazed the world with his talent and personality on season 11 of NBC's The Voice. Since then, Josh Gallagher has proven he can hold his own on stage with Randy Houser, Eric Paslay, Lee Ann Womack, Cole Swindell, and more. In a genre with blurred lines and pandering hits running on borrowed time, Gallagher has established his distinct voice, showing no sign of fading away quietly.

In 2022, Gallagher penned a deal with Kobalt Music - one of the world's largest publishing companies. Since then, he's expanded his already massive catalog immensely - including a major label cut with "Product Of" by Lewis and Lee Brice - fueling a jam-packed 2024 release schedule.

Gallagher celebrated his single "Father to Father," which was premiered by People Magazine. It was followed by "Country Money," which was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country, and more.

