Josh Gallagher Shares New Single 'Human'

(Publicity Nation) Josh Gallagher has released a brand new single called "Human," which is the second single leading up to Josh Gallagher's 2023 debut album.
After inking his first publishing deal with Kobalt Music in 2022, Gallagher honed in on his craft, adding his strongest material to date to an already high octane catalog. Earning praise from the likes of CMT, Billboard and more, Gallagher's essence was summed up best by one of country music's greatest icons. "This kid," Garth Brooks said of Gallagher, "as soon as he opens his mouth - you believe him." Josh kicked off a jam packed release schedule with "House Fire," available now on all platforms, and will follow up with emotional single "Human," inspired by his life experiences as a father and as a human.
Josh shares, "This is a special one. As a new dad, it definitely hits home for me in a lot of ways. I think there comes a point in everyone's life when you realize your parents are only people. Whenever that moment comes for my son, I want him to know it's okay - it's okay for him to know I'm not perfect. More than that, I want him to know that every time I fall down, he's the reason I'll fight to get back up 10 times harder than I would without him. Life doesn't come with a handbook, but if it did, I hope the first page would say something about not looking back on your lowest points in shame. I've done a lot of things wrong, I've made the same mistake twice, but the best of me wouldn't be here today without those moments, I wouldn't have my son to be my motivation if things were different. The growing pains are our friends."
