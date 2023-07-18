Josh Gallagher Dedicates New Single 'Father To Father' To His Son

(PN) Country artist Josh Gallagher releases new single "Father to Father." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. As the title reveals, this song is all about Josh's role as a father and his commitment to learning how to be a better dad every day.

The lyrics of this song paint the picture of Josh having a conversation with God. When Josh begins to sing, he speaks of what being a father means to him and how important it is. Listening to the lyrics, you can feel how grateful Josh is to have his son, Jaxon. While he's thankful, he recognizes that he can't do everything on his own and needs the help of his faith, his Father, to raise his son the best he can. With the lyrics, "If I'm gonna get the job done/I'mma need a hand." There is a build to the chorus as it comes to a head, with Josh humbly singing "No, I'll never walk on water/Or be half as good as you."

The gentle finger-style guitar melody paired with the sliding steel guitar creates a sentimental sound, drawing listeners in from the start. With clear, simple instrumentation, Josh stays true to the modern-country sound we all know and love. The drum kicks up after the first chorus, adding texture and increasing the tempo, keeping listeners engaged, with Josh's distinct and strong vocal keeping the song grounded and raw.

"Father to Father is one of the most important songs I've ever written. It's crazy to think about bringing a kid into the world. How can something so small be larger than life? It's hard to wrap your head around. Being a Dad is the best thing I'll ever be, so I want to do it right. And this song goes straight to the source for some advice on how to do that." - Josh Gallagher

