Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record in Nashville

(EBM) Kenny Chesney brought the blazing Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour home to Music City's Nissan Stadium, and set another personal record for the tour. With 57,523 people packed into the stands, floor and sandbar, it surpassed his best attendance at the venue by 300. Even more than the number of tickets, Chesney's high-impact, go hard and give it all away performance was a testament to the joy of playing live and a catalogue of songs that define coming of age in the 21st century.

Soaked with sweat from the earliest part of his two-hour set, Chesney tore across the T , threw songs into the crowd and let them chime in. Without missing a beat, he ventured into old favorites, duets with Uncle Kracker, Megan Moroney and surprise guests Old Dominion on "Save It for a Rainy Day" - and debuted "Just To Say We Did," the acoustic midtempo about living in the moment. For the eight-time Entertainer of the Year, it was a matter of delivering in a city known for songwriters, musicians, singers and more.

"Nashville's known for the quality of its creative people," the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee explained. "And when you hit that stage, you're playing for people who know what it means to pour life into songs, to play as if your life depended on it. When you're playing for people like that, you really want to give it all away."

Having bested his previous best attendance of 2022's 57,211 by more than 300, the Nissan Stadium show had added more than a thousand tickets the day prior. Marking his sixth play at the home of the Tennessee Titans, the concert was also Chesney's 200th stadium show - and one that resonated with a crowd that sang any time he stopped and tilted from side to side in time to his like "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "Get Along" and "Don't Happen Twice."

Whether delivering a life-spanning ballad like "There Goes My Life," a joyously buoyant "Summertime," the hilarious romp "Out Last Night" or blasting through the surging "Living in Fast Forward," the man deemed "the People's Superstar" by the Los Angeles Times delivered from the heart.

"Memories are made in moments like our show," Chesney says. "You can't always know what it is, just that people live their lives inside these songs - and when No Shoes Nation comes together with purpose, shows turn into their own kind of momentum. Just hearing people sing back on so many of the songs was reason to push even harder. I'm lucky I have a band up to the task."

With just three weekends left on Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, including an unprecedented three-night stand at Gillette Stadium, this year's tour presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum is celebrating new friends and old, memories in the making and songs that have defined coming of age across the heartland this century.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour

Kenny Chesney Delivers After Lightning Strikes In Phoenix

Kenny Chesney Delivers Surprise Songs and Three Guests At SoFi Stadium

Kenny Chesney Offers No Shoes Radio for the Rest of July!

News > Kenny Chesney