Bright Eyes Stream New Song 'Rainbow Overpass'

() Bright Eyes have released a new track "Rainbow Overpass," from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Five Dice, All Threes, out on September 20th via Dead Oceans. The bright, punky anthem is propelled by acoustic guitar, horns, and fist-pumping gang vocals featuring Alex Orange Drink of The So So Glos, the accelerating tempo like a speeding car driving off the eponymous rainbow overpass.

Of the new track, Bright Eyes' frontman Conor Oberst says, "Alex and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but 'Rainbow Overpass' is the only one he gets [to sing] a verse. He's kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the sh*t! They grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there's adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record."

The new track's release follows "Bells & Whistles," which was released in June to critical acclaim and immediately landed on national radio playlists globally.

In addition to the slew of European and US tour dates announced in July, the band has announced a massive North American tour for 2025 which will wind up the West Coast before canvasing the South and the East Coast before concluding in the Midwest. Artist Presale will take place on Wednesday, Aug 7 at 10AM local time with general on-sale on Friday, Aug 9 at 10AM local time.

Self-produced, and recorded at ARC Studios, in Omaha, Nebraska, Five Dice, All Threes is a record of uncommon intensity and tenderness, communal exorcism and personal excavation. These are, of course, qualities that fans have come to expect from Bright Eyes, nearly three decades into their career. The tight-knit band of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott tends to operate in distinct sweeping movements: each unique in its sound and story but unified by a sense of ambition and ever-growing emotional stakes. The beloved band's 10th studio album features guest performances from long time friends Cat Power, The National's Matt Berninger and The So So Glos' Alex Orange Drink. Even with this rich history behind them, these new songs exude a visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before. Conor has always sung in a voice that conveys a sense of life-or-death gravity. At times throughout Five Dice, All Threes, you may feel worried for him; other times, he may seem like the only one with the clarity to get us out of this mess

Thursday, September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sunday, September 22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Friday, October 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Saturday, October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Music Festival

Sunday, November 10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

Monday, November 11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tuesday, November 12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Wednesday, November 13 - Ghent, Belgium - Ha Concerts

Thursday, November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Friday, November 15 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

Saturday, November 16 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Rolling Stone Beach

Monday, November 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - FållanY

Tuesday, November 19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Thursday, January 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Saturday, January 18 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Sunday, January 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Monday, January 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tuesday, January 21 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Thursday, January 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Friday, January 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, January 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, January 26 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Wednesday, February 26 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Thursday, February 27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Friday, February 28 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, March 1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Sunday, March 2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

Monday, March 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Friday, March 7 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater

Saturday, March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sunday, March 9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Monday, March 10 - Richmond, VA - The National

Thursday, March 13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Friday, March 14 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Monday, March 17 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Tuesday, March 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Thursday, March 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Friday, March 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Saturday, March 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Thursday, April 3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Friday, April 4 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Tuesday, April 8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wednesday, April 9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Thursday, April 10 - Toronto, ON - History

Friday, April 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Sunday, April 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Thursday, April 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Friday, April 18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Sunday, April 20 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Tuesday, April 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Wednesday, April 23 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Thursday, April 24 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Friday, April 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, April 26 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Five Dice, All Threes Tracklist:

1. Five Dice

2. Bells and Whistles

3. El Capitan

4. Bas Jan Ader

5. Tiny Suicides

6. All Threes

7. Rainbow Overpass

8. Hate

9. Real Feel 105°

10. Spun Out

11. Trains Still Run On Time

12. The Time I Have Left

13. Tin Soldier Boy

*Featured Artists: Cat Power ("All Threes"), Alex Orange Drink ("Rainbow Overpass"), Matt Berninger ("The Time I Have Left")

