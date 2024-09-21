Bright Eyes Share Video For 'All Threes' Feat Cat Power

(TOC) Bright Eyes have released their tenth studio album Five Dice, All Threes via Dead Oceans along with a new music video for the song "All Threes" (featuring Cat Power).
Of "All Threes" Conor Oberst says, "We wanted this song to have some space - and let the piano part have room to stand out and feel special. Something about the mood of it just made me think of Chan [Marshall of Cat Power]. "
The debut of the "All Threes" video follows the videos for "Rainbow Overpass" and "Bells & Whistles," which were released over the summer to critical acclaim.
Self-produced, and recorded at ARC Studios, in Omaha, Nebraska, Five Dice, All Threes is a record of uncommon intensity and tenderness, communal exorcism and personal excavation. These are, of course, qualities that fans have come to expect from Bright Eyes, nearly three decades into their career. The tight-knit band of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott tends to operate in distinct sweeping movements: each unique in its sound and story but unified by a sense of ambition and ever-growing emotional stakes. The beloved band's 10th studio album features guest performances from long time friends Cat Power, The National's Matt Berninger and The So So Glos' Alex Orange Drink. Even with this rich history behind them, these new songs exude a visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before.
