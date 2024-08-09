Punk Rock Karaoke Recruit Descendents' Milo Aukerman For New Release

(Cleopatra) The notorious Punk Rock Karaoke are back in town, and they mean even more business than usual. The already-superstar line-up of Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks/Bad Religion), Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) and Stan Lee (The Dickies) are joined this time by Descendents' vocalist Milo Aukerman!

And it's Stan Lee's Dickies who lead the charge, as PRK deliver a tumultuous take on the classic "Manny Moe and Jack"... then flip the disc to hear what they do to Bad Brains' infamous "Pay To Cum."

The LA Times describes PRK as "awesome... you are rocking out with legends of the punk rock scene"; the band itself boasts, "We play....YOU sing!" And they've been doing it for years. Last time out, they were fronted by skateboard icon Tony Hawk. Next time... who knows?

"What an absolute honor it is to have Milo from Descendents on our second 7" with Cleopatra Records," say PRK. "He 'cruised' The Dickies - Manny Moe & Jack, and went 'hard on' Bad Brains - Pay To Cum. We hope you all enjoy."

So don't hold on any longer. PRK have already played a bunch of your favorite songs. Now they're doing a couple more, and you'll be singing along before you know it. Stream "Manny, Moe and Jack" below and order vinyl here.

