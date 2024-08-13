Randy Travis Adds Stop To More Life Tour

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis announced today that his More Life Tour will make a stop at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on November 3.

Accompanied by his original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupre, the tour promises an unforgettable musical journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and television.

Although the country music icon will not take the microphone due to a stroke he suffered in 2013 that left him with aphasia, Randy will appear on stage alongside his wife, Mary, for the entire show to engage with fans, interact with the band, and celebrate the music. Dupré and the band will perform all 16 of Travis' iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."

Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. CT.

The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in June, following the May release of Travis' latest single, "Where That Came From." The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. This track marked Travis' first recording in over a decade, with him collaborating once again with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a team of talented musicians. The release was met with excitement from fans and received an enthusiastic reception from country radio. Additionally, the Travis family recently testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of the American Music Fairness Act.

More Life Tour Dates:

Sept. 1 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Kickoff Jam 2024*

Sept. 14 - Pensacola, Fla. - Saenger Theatre

Sept. 15 - Montgomery, Ala. - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Nov. 1 - Greensburg, Pa. - Palace Theatre

Nov. 2 - Newark, Ohio - Midland Theatre

*special appearance, not More Life Tour

Related Stories

Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow

Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium

Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades

Randy Travis Returns With First New Music In More Than A Decade

News > Randy Travis