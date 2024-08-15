The Killers Kick Off Hot Fuss Las Vegas Residency

(The Oriel Co) Last night, iconic Las Vegas band The Killers kicked off their special residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This run of shows features the original band line up - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) in celebration of 20 years of their iconic album Hot Fuss.

The band performed the record front to back for the first time ever and rounded out the night with an electrifying live debut of their brand new single "Bright Lights," which was released last week.

The residency runs through September 1 - see all sold-out dates below along with the setlist for the opening show. See photos from the show via the band's official Facebook here.

Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Mr. Brightside

Smile Like You Mean It

Somebody Told Me

All These Things That I've Done / Burning Love

Andy, You're A Star

On Top

Change Your Mind

Believe Me Natalie

Luck Be a Lady / Midnight Show

Everything Will Be Alright

Glamorous Indie Rock 'N' Roll

The Man

Human

This Is Your Life

Caution

Runaways

Read My Mind

Bright Lights

When You Were Young

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY DATES:

Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 31 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Sept 1 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

