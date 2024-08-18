Lions in the Street 'Moving Along' With New Video

(Noble) Canadian rockers Lions in the Street released a music video for their new single "Moving Along". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Moving Along released November 8th.

Comprising the Brothers Kinnon (Chris on vocals and guitar; Jeff on drums), riff-master Sean Casey (guitar), and classically educated bass player Enzo Figliuzzi, the Canadian/California-based band has played with everybody from garage legends like the Dirtbombs to arena stars Kings of Leon, making SXSW best-of lists numerous times, and in between hanging out with the Rolling Stones' legendary manager Andrew Loog Oldham. But putting integrity first had a cost: obscurity.

Lions in the Street began their career by signing and then walking away from the troubled TVT Records (NIN, Pitbull, Little Jon), Nickelback's 604 Records (Carly Rae Jepson), and legendary manager Allen Kovac (Motley Crue, The Cars, Blondie, The Bee Gees), earning them a spot on the music industry's blacklist. Years in the wilderness resulted-working as a garbageman for almost a decade, surviving cancer, serious workplace injuries, and almost deadly car accidents, and going back to school.

Yet, despite experiencing the best and worst of the of old music business-from hanging out with Todd Rundgren, Bob Ezrin, and R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, to seeing an A&R guy almost fired just for going to see them play-the band somehow kept going, releasing music piecemeal.

For example, Lions in the Street released an EP in 2013 on British legend Sandy Roberton's label. Roberton ran Blue Horizon, the English label that launched the 60s British Blues rock movement with John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac, and Rory Gallagher.

Related Stories

News > Lions in the Street