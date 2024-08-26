Danny Kensy Shares 'Waylon My Boy' For National Dog Day

(PN) This year on NATIONAL DOG DAY, Country artist Danny Kensy brings us his new light hearted tune "Waylon My Boy". This song is all about spending quality time with man's best friend and doing all their favorite activities to pass some time. Waylon and Kensy know how to have a good time whether it is going for a ride, chasing some squirrels, howlin' at the moon, or just sitting back and relaxing on the couch. When talking about the single Kensy says, "Waylon is my best bud. We have so many similarities it's crazy! We are both very laid back, not morning people, and love to have our fun at night! We're just 2 good natured fellas."

Danny Kensy is a nationally touring country music artist and songwriter with that edgy traditional sound that makes him so easy to listen to. Radio keeps on playing him, so he keeps on putting out great music. He has charted multiple #1 songs in the European market but most noticeably are his current singles in the United States. "Neon Glow" was his first U.S. release and it made a nice entry into the Top 100 on the Music Row Breakout Chart. Danny's second release, "Radio Back" gave him an official charted song making it into the Top 60 on the Music Row Breakout Chart and Top 20 on the TRACtion True Indie Chart.

His last release "Lonely Girl" reached #52 and his current single "That Old Wind" is playing big at radio, looking to break the 50's and already charting Top 20 on the TRACtion True Indie Chart.

"Raw", "Extremely Talented" and "Full of Energy" are just some of the words used to describe Danny's passion, music and stage performance. You don't only listen to him, you feel him! Who else can go up on a stage and play 4 hours straight most every night? He's one of the busiest and hardworking guys in country music and the shows he plays prove it. Having performed at major events like the Carolina Country Music Festival and The K95 Country Fest Danny is no stranger to the audience. He has supported over 100 national artists; Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Brothers Osborne, Travis Tritt, Randy Travis, Dan & Shay, The Charlie Daniels Band, Dierks Bentley, Sara Evans, Big & Rich, Marty Stuart, Tracy Byrd, Joe Nichols, Jimmie Allen, High Valley and so many more. Whether it's a solo, trio or five-piece show with his band Cedar Creek and his duo band Danjo, Danny performs over 200 shows every year!

His songwriting has been awarded by The Billboard Song Contest, The Great American Songwriting Contest, The International Songwriting Contest, NSAI and he has won a Josie Award for Modern Country Rising Star. Doors are always opening by Danny's hard work and he continues to walk right through them all.

Related Stories

News > Danny Kensy