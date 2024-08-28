Jesse Daniel Delivers 'Restless' Video

(MPG) Austin-based singer/songwriter Jesse Daniel shares the official music video for "Restless" from his critically-acclaimed LP Countin' The Miles, which came out earlier this summer via Lightning Rod Records. Inspired by the years Daniel spent struggling with addiction, "Restless" is a song about wanting to break free from the chokehold (and the comfort) of habits that no longer serve you. The music video is straightforward but poignant as it finds Daniel playing his guitar live on a barstool and singing his "hard-hitting honky tonk" (Billboard).

Daniel has been on tour throughout the spring and the summer and will continue through the fall with additional dates supporting Charles Wesley Godwin at the end of October.

"'Restless' is a song about being stuck in habits that do you a disservice, growing roots on a barstool and dreaming of more," shares Daniel. "The setting of this video is perfectly fitting for the subject matter."

Born from his commitment to country music and a country way of living, Countin' The Miles garnered praise from Billboard, Texas Monthly, Cowboys & Indians, Bandcamp, BrooklynVegan, Whiskey Riff, No Depression, Holler and more, in addition to debuting in the top 30 on the Americana Radio Chart. Much of the album was inspired by the battlecry he's spent years hearing from fans - "Jesse Daniel plays my kind of country." Daniel's first as sole producer, the album features guest appearances from Ben Haggard, Jon Randall, the legendary Gene Elders of George Strait's Ace in the Hole Band - who passed away shortly after recording - and Jodi Lyford, Daniel's partner, bandmate and frequent co-writer.

Since releasing his 2018 self-titled debut on his own Die True Records, he's earned great esteem as a country music traditionalist and built a wildly devoted international following - thanks in no small part to his freewheeling live show and tendency to tour nearly 200 days a year, consistently selling out 500-capacity rooms. He's attracted attention from everyone from Shooter Jennings to comedian Dusty Slay who enlisted Daniel to create the theme song to his Netflix special Workin' Man.

Tour Dates:

August 28 - Selah, WA @ The Outskirts Brewing Company &

August 29 - Portland, OR @ Topaz Farm &

August 30 - Walla Walla, WA @ T-Post Tavern &

September 1 - Colville, WA @ FarmJam 2024

September 11 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Beer Park $

September 13 - Bristol, VA/TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14 - Wilmington, NC @ The Eagle's Dare $

September 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall $

September 18 - Richmond, VA - Ember Music Hall $

September 19 - Winchester, VA @ The Monument $

September 20 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360 $

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made $

October 23 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

October 24 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

October 25 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House #

October 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

& - with support from Tylor & the Train Robbers

$ - with support from Two Runner

# - supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

