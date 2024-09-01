My Chemical Romance' s Frank Iero Expands 'Stomachaches' For 10th Anniversary

(BPM) Frank Iero has released the highly anticipated deluxe 10-year anniversary edition of his debut studio album, Stomachaches, titled XNauseousX. Coinciding with the release, Frank Iero has also put out a new music video for his original song "2.5mg Just Ain't Enough For Me."

To create this, he sourced fan clips over the course of two days and received over 2,000 submissions. Select fan videos have been incorporated into the final product, resulting in a montage commemorating each of them and their support for his music.

Frank Iero has shared his thoughts: "Release days are always special for creators. It's a wonderful thing getting to watch the art you made in the confines of your own little world finally be relinquished and spread out, reaching other people all over the world. But this type of release day might be even more precious because not only is it a release of material, but it's also a coming of age birthday celebration (or cellabration yuk yuk) of sorts as well. Stomachaches is now 10 years old and will finally be able to carry with it all the other pieces that make it whole, like we all do on a daily basis. And I'm proud to share what it is, for better or worse, because it makes me who I am. Enjoy. xofrnk 2014-2024"

This record's deluxe edition boasts 12 tracks, including some brand-new songs, live recordings, and covers for fans to enjoy. Following the release of his neew single last week, "This Song Is A Curse," this album also includes the fan-favorite, heavy-hitting hardcore punk song "Give Me Liberty, But Give Me Depth."

