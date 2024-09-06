Yellowcard Reimagine Disney's 'A Whole New World'

(Scoop) Today, in celebration of the release of the highly anticipated album A Whole New Sound, Mickey Mouse and his friends are taking a magic carpet ride with the debut of the video for Yellowcard's powerful reimagining of "A Whole New World" from Disney's beloved classic Aladdin (1992). The band, along with featured vocalist Chrissy Costanza, inject a fresh dose of their signature sound into Jasmine and Aladdin's timeless tale of adventure and romance.

"There is nothing in my life that keeps me in tune with my inner kid more than my love of Disney. So, it is my pleasure to tell that kid that he and his best buds are in a band that has a song on an official Disney release!" said Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key. "From the moment this opportunity came up we had 'A Whole New World' in mind with the idea to feature our friend Chrissy Costanza. Her voice is so amazing and she definitely did Jasmine proud!"

Yellowcard will also be performing their new song along with some of their classics at Epcot on September 8 and 9 as part of this year's Eat to the Beat concert series.

"A Whole New Sound is a love letter to the pop-punk fans which blends the energetic spirit of the genre with the timeless nostalgia of Disney classics," said Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company.

A Whole New Sound Tracklist

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

"Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan

"I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard

"Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings

"Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

"Let It Go" from Frozen by LØLØ

"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

