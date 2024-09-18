AWOLNATION Plot The Phantom Five Tour

(BPM) AWOLNATION has announced headline dates for 'The Phantom Five Tour' with special guest Bryce Fox, which will kick off Thursday, March 27 at House of Blues in San Diego and run through May. The tour will hit many major cities throughout North America.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of AWOLNATION's newest album 'The Phantom Five', released last month. Composed of ten tracks, Aaron Bruno aka AWOLNATION says he "wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album". It includes singles "Panoramic View", "Jump Sit Stand March", "I Am Happy" feat. Del The Funky Homosapien and "Barbarian".

'The Phantom Five' is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a "greatest hits" album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band's arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. 'The Phantom Five' is concerned with trying to find one's way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.

"I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album," continues Bruno. "I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I'm not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs."

March 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 28 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

March 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 31 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

April 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

April 6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

April 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

April 11 - Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR

April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

April 13 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

April 19 - Boston, MA - The Royale

April 21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

April 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

April 25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 29 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 2 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

