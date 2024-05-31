AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album

(BPM) AWOLNATION has announced his forthcoming fifth studio album, 'The Phantom Five', which will be released August 30, 2024. A new single and music video for "Jump Sit Stand March" featuring Emily Armstrong found on the album is out today.

"We've played a few shows with Dead Sara over the years and I've always been a fan of Emily's voice," says Aaron Bruno aka AWOLNATION. "She is a vocal superstar. She ripped it on this track, and it's really fun to have the male and female vocals together, especially in the chorus where the textures are so nice."

"The song is about overstimulation and being frustrated with having to please everybody's virtues all at the same time," he continues. "There's a lot of pressure to think a certain way. It's the opposite of a protest song; it's actually pointing out that just because everybody's telling you need to do something, it doesn't mean you do. Like C.S. Lewis said, "When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind." I know I'm not alone on that."

"Aaron and I have known each other since the days of Warped Tour and have worked together before but this is finally the first release together," adds Emily Armstrong. "The making of this song was truthfully all him and when I first heard it, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of it. I have to say this is a special track and I'm beyond stoked at how it turned out."

'The Phantom Five' is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a "greatest hits" album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band's arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. Appearances on the album include features from the aforementioned Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara and Del the Funky Homosapien. 'The Phantom Five' is concerned with trying to find one's way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.

"Jump Sit Stand March" is the second song from 'The Phantom Five' to be released. In March, AWOLNATION released the single and music video for "Panoramic View", which has amassed over 700,000 views on YouTube and over 4 million streams.

