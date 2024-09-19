A Place To Bury Strangers Share 'Bad Idea' With New Video

(PM PR) A Place To Bury Strangers release their new single/video, "Bad Idea," from their forthcoming album, Synthesizer, out October 4th via Dedstrange. Following lead single "Disgust," "Bad Idea" showcases the raw creativity of bassist John Fedowitz.

"He came to the studio with a simple looping drum beat, thinking he didn't have any good ideas-thus, the song was his 'bad idea,'" says frontman Oliver Ackermann. "We each penned some lines on paper, and he sang the ones that resonated. After a few instrumental passes, the recording was complete. The result is an innovative track born from spontaneous collaboration and a touch of self-doubt, turned into something uniquely captivating."

The video director for "Bad Idea," Nick Kulp says, "While touring with the band doing visuals and lighting since 2022, I've been lucky enough to experience the band perform new songs and see the development of Synthesizer. In 2023, they started performing 'Bad Idea' and I was immediately hooked. It's one of those live songs that really just takes you along for the ride and is really fun to do visuals and lights for. As the year went on we started talking about videos and elements for the new album and I was approached to do a video for this song and was immediately happy and grateful. I've been filming the band on tour and in their practice studio since December of 2023 and have been taking my Hi8 camera on the road and filming the shows. I tried my best to capture as much of the chaos of seeing the band live that I could - it's an intense journey!

The writing sessions for Synthesizer started in 2022 in the band's Queens studio, shortly after the release of See Through You. A Place to Bury Strangers re-formed with a new lineup, Oliver Ackermann still at the helm, now featuring friends John and Sandra Fedowitz. Synthesizer very much feels like a record of reinvention. And of course, to ever so slightly reinvent one's sound, one must also build a new instrument, thus again the synth in question.

The resulting record is one that is romantic, colourful, loud as hell. This is a band that is meant to be witnessed in a live setting, where the songs take on a new energy in the presence of a crowd. Ackermann founded the storied DIY space (and now effects pedal factory) Death By Audio. DBA, as a venue, had a collaborative, creative spirit of chaos and collectivity. That essence appears all over the band's work, and Synthesizer is a raw collection of songs, wild and loud and f***ed up just like the instrument itself.

A Place To Bury Strangers Tour Dates:

Sat. Sep. 21 - Groningen, NL @ - Vicefest

Mon. Sep. 23 - London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

Tue. Sep. 24 - Wed. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ No90 Live Hackney Wick

Thu. Sep. 26 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute %

Fri. Sep. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social %

Sat. Sep. 28 - Belfast, IE @ Oh Yeah %

Sun. Sep. 29 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo %

Mon. Sep. 30 - Bedford UK @ Esquire %

Thu. Oct. 3 - Berlin, DE @ Berlin Metropol [Record Release Show] %

Fri. Oct. 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen %

Sat. Oct. 5 - Oslo, NO @ Goldie %

Sun. Oct. 6 - Gothenburg, SE @ Fangelset %

Mon. Oct. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan %

Wed. Oct 9 - Wroclaw, PL @ Lacznik %

Thu. Oct. 10 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy %

Fri. Oct. 11 - Poznan, PL @ 2progi %

Sat. Oct. 12 - Bmo, CZ @ Kabinet Muz %

Sun. Oct 13 - Jena, DE KuBa Jena %

Fri. Oct. 25 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat &

Sat. Oct. 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings &

Sun. Oct. 27 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &

Mon. Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl &

Wed. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak &

Thu. Oct. 31 - Austin, TX @ Levitation &

Sat. Nov. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

Sun. Nov. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

Mon. Nov. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ GAMH Psyched Fest #

Thu. Nov. 7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

Fr. Nov. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival ^

Sat. Nov. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

% w/ Stella Rose

& w/ YHWH Nailgun

# w/ Pop Music Fever Dream

^ w/ The Black Angels, Martin Rev, The Black Lips & Shabazz Palaces

