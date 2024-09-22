Twinnie Returns With New Single 'Hypothetically'

(Anchor) Get ready to be swept away by the magnetic charm of British country-pop star Twinnie as she drops her bold and flirtatious new single, "Hypothetically." Known for her captivating, Gypsy-like energy and mesmerizing stage presence, Twinnie is leaving her "sad-girl" era behind with this fresh, playful anthem about boldly taking a leap and spilling your heart to your crush. Co-written by Twinnielee Moore, Reid Sorel, and Grace Gunn, "Hypothetically" is packed with cheeky lyrics and a fearless vibe, offering a fun, flirty glimpse into her highly anticipated sophomore album, "Something We Used To Say," out November 8, 2024.

Twinnie's infectious charisma shines through every note, blending her signature country storytelling with irresistible pop beats. "This song is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and taking chances-whether it's love or life," Twinnie explains. "It's flirty, fun, and unapologetically bold. I wanted my fans to see my carefree, daring side!"

To celebrate the album's release, Twinnie will embark on an intimate UK tour this November, hitting London, Brighton, Manchester, York, and Glasgow. Tickets are flying, with her Manchester show already sold out. "There's nothing like being on stage," Twinnie says. "This tour will be all about connecting with my fans on a personal level and showing them my gratitude. It's going to be magical and full of joy!"

Crazy Ex Tour Dates:

25th Nov: The Grace, London

26th Nov: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

27th Nov: Gullivers, Manchester

28th Nov: The Crescent, York

29th Nov: Malones, Glasgow

