Twinnie Ends Her 'Sad Girl Era' With 'Something We Used to Say'

() British country-pop sensation Twinnie unveils her highly anticipated new album, 'Something We Used to Say,' a powerful collection marking the end of her "Sad Girl Era" and a bold leap into a vibrant new chapter. This personal album explores heartbreak, resilience, and rediscovery, with relatable storytelling and irresistible hooks that invite listeners into her world. The album has already made waves, debuting at #1 on the UK iTunes Country Chart-a testament to her growing impact in both the UK and Nashville scenes.

Holler praises 'Something We Used to Say' as "a brilliant new 22-track album," celebrating Twinnie as a "Brit Country superstar" and declaring it "a late contender for pop country album of the year."

Critics agree that Twinnie's storytelling and dynamic style set 'Something We Used to Say' apart. Goldmine's Warren Kurtz raves, "From the country that brought us Twiggy in the '60s, here's Twinnie, with an amazing 22 songs on her new album today, immediately engaging with the up-tempo opener 'Lonely Song.' There's a Taylor Swift sound in the catchy 'Hypothetically.' The album's title song, 'Something We Used to Say,' is strong and 'Paying Interest' rolls along nicely. Enjoy the positive flow of 'The Greatest Love Story' and immerse yourself in the country story song 'London.' 'Fall in Love' is wonderfully melodic, and the aptly positioned finale, 'Last Song,' is delivered with P!nk-like emotion. That's just a sample of one-third of Twinnie's new songs. Wow!"

With each track, Twinnie guides listeners through a journey from heartbreak to healing, drawing acclaim from across the music community. Grubs + Grooves calls the album "nothing short of stunning," while Undiscovered Nashville highlights "Bad Man" as "an anthem for anyone carrying emotional scars into new relationships." American Songwriter praises her versatility, noting that "Bad Man" reveals Twinnie's vocal prowess, while "Lonely Long" showcases her softer, reflective side.



Twinnie's album release follows a history-making year that has cemented her place in Nashville's music scene. On October 2, she became the first British artist to perform the U.S. National Anthem at Nashville's GEODIS Park Stadium, an honor that showcased her powerful vocals and earned widespread praise. Just last week, Twinnie debuted at the Country Music Hall of Fame, performing songs from Something We Used to Say for an electrified audience. Music City Melodies noted, "Twinnie is more than ready to conquer America's heart, one unforgettable song at a time."

Known for her bold and witty lyrics, Twinnie had the Hall of Fame crowd laughing with her darkly humorous anthem, "Just Like Earle," a "twin sister" to The Chicks' "Goodbye Earl." Twinnie's unique sound-described by Music City Melodies as "reminiscent of Gwen Stefani, but with a distinct country edge"-left audiences on their feet.

As Nashville Socialite described after her Hall of Fame set, "Twinnie's performance was a masterful blend of fun, danceable tracks and deeply moving ballads-like a modern twist on ABBA's infectious spirit."

With growing demand from fans worldwide, Twinnie is set to bring her acclaimed new songs directly to audiences in her nearly sold-out Crazy Ex UK tour this month, with shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and more. The tour promises an intimate concert experience, bringing her genre-blending sound and energetic stage presence to audiences in unforgettable ways.

Stream the album here and see the tracklisting below:

1. Lonely Long

2. Hypothetically

3. Take A Break

4. Just Like Earle

5. Something We Used to Say

6. Girl in Your Songs

7. Sad Boy

8. Paying Interest

9. The Way I Loved You

10. The Greatest Love Story

11. Dance with Somebody Else

12. Blue Hour

13. Crazy Ex

14. Bad Man

15. London

16. Rewrite

17. Miss You

18. Write You Out

19. Fall in Love

20. Anybody Else

21. Audience

22. Last Song

