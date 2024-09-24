Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show

(kelleemack pr) Alt rock band Jimmy Eat World, have teamed up with Veeps, a streaming platform, giving music fans a front-row seat to their highly coveted, sold-out Futures, 20th one-night-only anniversary show on Thursday, October 17, at The Van Buren in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.
For those fans who feel as though they missed on grabbing a ticket to the venue, VEEPS is making it possible for music fans around the world to celebrate with the band and join in the festivities.
Premier streaming platform Veeps will air Jimmy Eat World's performance of Futures from start to finish, live worldwide. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, and fans can purchase tickets to the livestream on sale now for $14.99 at https://veeps.events/jimmy-eat-world. The show will air live on VEEPS at approximately 8 p.m. MT. The stream will be available for 12 months after the air date, with a 3 day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.
