.

Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show

09-24-2024
Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show

(kelleemack pr) Alt rock band Jimmy Eat World, have teamed up with Veeps, a streaming platform, giving music fans a front-row seat to their highly coveted, sold-out Futures, 20th one-night-only anniversary show on Thursday, October 17, at The Van Buren in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

For those fans who feel as though they missed on grabbing a ticket to the venue, VEEPS is making it possible for music fans around the world to celebrate with the band and join in the festivities.

Premier streaming platform Veeps will air Jimmy Eat World's performance of Futures from start to finish, live worldwide. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, and fans can purchase tickets to the livestream on sale now for $14.99 at https://veeps.events/jimmy-eat-world. The show will air live on VEEPS at approximately 8 p.m. MT. The stream will be available for 12 months after the air date, with a 3 day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.

Related Stories
Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show

Jimmy Eat World's 'Futures' And 'Surviving' Phoenix Sessions Coming to Vinyl For First Time

Jimmy Eat World Announce UK and Euro Tour

Jimmy Eat World Reimagines 'Clarity' For 25th Anniversary

Jimmy Eat World Hitting The Road With Fall Out Boy

News > Jimmy Eat World

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates- Killswitch Engage Reunite With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival- more

Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute- Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short- Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Begins New Era With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville- mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People’s Choice Country Awards- more

Reviews

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Latest News

Killswitch Engage Reunite With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced To Cancel Tonight's Concert Due To Medical Emergency

Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show

Franz Ferdinand Announce 2025 North American Tour

Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Warren Haynes Recruits Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson For 'Day Of Reckoning'

The Airborne Toxic Event Add 4th O2 Academy Islington Following Sell Outs

Jim Eannelli Announces New Album 'Just Deserts'