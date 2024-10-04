Midland Go 'Halfway To Heaven' With New Video

(MPG) Midland releases the official video for "Halfway To Heaven" from their critically acclaimed new album Barely Blue out now via Big Machine Records. The uptempo ode to unrequited love finds Midland's Mark Wystrach dancing away the pain while the rest of the band enjoys a spaghetti dinner in the official video directed by Harper Smith.

About the video, Mark Wystrach explains: "Well, basically Harper Smith told me the concept is part 'Footloose' and part 'Saturday Night Fever.' I channeled Elvis and the emotion of that song and pretended like there wasn't 30 people on set watching me dance like a crazy person. It was actually a lot of fun and an exercise in not giving a f**k."

Tonight, the band continues on The Get Lucky Tour that makes a stop in Atlanta, GA before heading onto stops at Colorado's Red Rocks on October 12 and two shows at ACL Live in their hometown of Austin, TX on December 19 and 20.

Last month, Midland made their first national television performance in support of Barely Blue with a performance of "Lone Star State of Mind" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The band kicked off album release week with a career-spanning profile in Esquire, followed by a performance at the Grand Ole Opry where they celebrated the RIAA 5x PLATINUM certification of their hit "Drinkin' Problem." Last week, Texas Monthly profiled the band about the song and how it became a Texas standard in both English and Spanish.

The critically-acclaimed new album has garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Music Row, BrooklynVegan and many more.

Produced by the 9x GRAMMY-winner, the eight-song collection finds lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson leaning into the trio's signature celestial harmonies and exploring the tides of loneliness and the stoicism of holding one's own while imbuing an unparalleled sense of vulnerability that breaks down the facade of masculinity and honors the spirit of loving, losing and moving on.

Earlier this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on "The Hurtin' Kind," which appeared on Peck's new duets album Stampede Vol. 1. They also released a cover of "Mary Jane's Last Dance" for the star-studded Petty Country album.

Tour Dates:

10/4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/5 - Cherokee, NC - Cherokee Tribal Fair *

10/9 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

10/11 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ^

10/12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #^

10/19 - Brownwood, TX - Feels Like Home Festival

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center !

10/25 - Garden City, IA - Revolution Concert House !

10/26 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center !

11/2 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port !

11/29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall !

11/30 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

12/6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels @

12/7 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center @

12/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

@ - Support from Tanya Tucker

$ - Support from Colin Stough

^ - Support from Colby Acuff

* - Support from Elvie Shane

# - Support from Jackson Dean

! - Support from The Wilder Blue

