Midland Share 2025 Get Lucky Tour Dates

(MPG) Midland has announced the continuation of their successful Get Lucky Tour with additional dates in 2025. With stops in Tampa, Tucson and at Stagecoach Festival, the tour will include special guests Flatland Cavalry and Pug Johnson; tickets go on sale today. Find a full list of dates below and at midlandofficial.com.

This announcement follows this year's critically-acclaimed album Barely Blue - and its deluxe edition featuring Kaitlin Butts and Paul Cauthen - which was named one of the Best Country Albums of the Year by All Country News and Rolling Stone who called it "their most mature record to date." The band was also featured as one of Country Central's Duo/Groups of the Year.

Earlier this year, Midland performed album track "Lone Star State of Mind" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before kicking off album release week with a career-spanning profile in Esquire and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry where they celebrated the RIAA 5X PLATINUM certification of their hit "Drinkin' Problem."

The Dave Cobb-produced album garnered praise and attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Music Row, BrooklynVegan and many more and was discussed in Texas Monthly, which profiled the band about "Drinkin' Problem" and how it became a Texas standard in both English and Spanish. Also this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on "The Hurtin' Kind," which appeared on Peck's new duets album Stampede Vol. 1, and was named one of Consequence's Best Songs of the Year. They also released a cover of "Mary Jane's Last Dance" for the star-studded Petty Country album.

Tour Dates:

12/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/27 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom

12/28 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

12/31 - Maricopa, AZ - Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Events Center

2/20 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center *

2/21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *

2/22 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino *

3/8 - Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin

3/25 - Rotterdam, NL - C2C Netherlands

3/22 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

4/11 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Convention Center

4/25 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena ^

4/26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater ^

4/27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/2 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort

6/28 - Pendleton, OR - Jackalope Jamboree

! - Support from The Wilder Blue

* - With special guest Pug Johnson

^ - With special guest Flatland Cavalry

Related Stories

Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album Featuring New Duets

Midland Go 'Halfway To Heaven' With New Video

Midland 'Barely Blue' With New Album And Video

Midland To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight

News > Midland