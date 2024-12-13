Midland Share 2025 Get Lucky Tour Dates

(MPG) Midland has announced the continuation of their successful Get Lucky Tour with additional dates in 2025. With stops in Tampa, Tucson and at Stagecoach Festival, the tour will include special guests Flatland Cavalry and Pug Johnson; tickets go on sale today. Find a full list of dates below and at midlandofficial.com.
This announcement follows this year's critically-acclaimed album Barely Blue - and its deluxe edition featuring Kaitlin Butts and Paul Cauthen - which was named one of the Best Country Albums of the Year by All Country News and Rolling Stone who called it "their most mature record to date." The band was also featured as one of Country Central's Duo/Groups of the Year.
Earlier this year, Midland performed album track "Lone Star State of Mind" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before kicking off album release week with a career-spanning profile in Esquire and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry where they celebrated the RIAA 5X PLATINUM certification of their hit "Drinkin' Problem."
The Dave Cobb-produced album garnered praise and attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Music Row, BrooklynVegan and many more and was discussed in Texas Monthly, which profiled the band about "Drinkin' Problem" and how it became a Texas standard in both English and Spanish. Also this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on "The Hurtin' Kind," which appeared on Peck's new duets album Stampede Vol. 1, and was named one of Consequence's Best Songs of the Year. They also released a cover of "Mary Jane's Last Dance" for the star-studded Petty Country album.
Tour Dates:
12/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !
12/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !
12/27 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom
12/28 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
12/31 - Maricopa, AZ - Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Events Center
2/20 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center *
2/21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *
2/22 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino *
3/8 - Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin
3/25 - Rotterdam, NL - C2C Netherlands
3/22 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center
4/11 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Convention Center
4/25 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena ^
4/26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater ^
4/27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival
5/2 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort
6/28 - Pendleton, OR - Jackalope Jamboree
! - Support from The Wilder Blue
* - With special guest Pug Johnson
^ - With special guest Flatland Cavalry
Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album Featuring New Duets
Midland Go 'Halfway To Heaven' With New Video
Midland 'Barely Blue' With New Album And Video
Midland To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online
Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'
Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco
Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary
Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'
Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'