Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album Featuring New Duets

(MPG) GRAMMY-nominated trio Midland released the deluxe version of their critically-acclaimed new album Barely Blue, adding duets with Kaitlin Butts and Paul Cauthen to the previously released songs "Vegas" and "Lone Star State of Mind." Over the weekend, the band headlined the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of The Get Lucky Tour, which continues through the end of the year.

About the new duet version of "Vegas," Mark Wystrach explains, "'Vegas' is an homage to the wildest town in the world and the intense connections and losses that tend to happen in Sin City along the way. Sung as a duet with the incredible Kaitlin Butts, it feels sonically like a tip of the cowboy hat to early George Strait classics penned by the legendary Dean Dillon."

Cameron Duddy adds, "Paul Cauthen, a sonic desperado with a swagger as pronounced as his Texas drawl. Rolled off the assembly line with a soul full of horsepower and no safety gear, he's someone we've admired and feared for some time now. It's only right that we should put out a song together that exists thematically and literally in the heart of Texas."

Last month, Midland performed "Lone Star State of Mind" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before kicking off album release week with a career-spanning profile in Esquire and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry where they celebrated the RIAA 5X PLATINUM certification of their hit "Drinkin' Problem."

The critically-acclaimed new album has garnered praise and attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Music Row, BrooklynVegan and many more and was discussed in Texas Monthly, which profiled the band about "Drinkin' Problem" and how it became a Texas standard in both English and Spanish.

Produced by 9x GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb, the eight-song collection finds lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson leaning into the trio's signature celestial harmonies and exploring the tides of loneliness and the stoicism of holding one's own while imbuing an unparalleled sense of vulnerability that breaks down the facade of masculinity and honors the spirit of loving, losing and moving on.

Earlier this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on "The Hurtin' Kind," which appeared on Peck's new duets album Stampede Vol. 1. They also released a cover of "Mary Jane's Last Dance" for the star-studded Petty Country album.

Barely Blue Deluxe tracklist:

1. "Lucky Sometimes" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Osborne

2. "Barely Blue" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Osborne

3. "Better Than A Memory" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Pete Good, Josh Osborne

4. "Old Fashioned Feeling" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Osborne

5. "Vegas" - Ryan Beaver, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell

6. "Baby It's You" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rian Ball, Marv Green

7. "Halfway To Heaven" - Jess Carson

8. "Lone Star State Of Mind" - Jess Carson, Sean Douglas, Zach Skelton

9. "Vegas (featuring Kaitlin Butts)"- Ryan Beaver, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell

10. "Lonestar State of Mind (featuring Paul Cauthen)"- Jess Carson, Sean Douglas, Zach Skelton

Tour Dates:

10/19 - Brownwood, TX - Feels Like Home Festival

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center !

10/25 - Garden City, IA - Revolution Concert House !

10/26 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center !

11/2 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port !

11/29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall !

11/30 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

12/6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels @

12/7 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center @

12/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

@ - Support from Tanya Tucker

! - Support from The Wilder Blue

