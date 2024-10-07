Stephen Wilson Jr Extends son of dad Tour

(MPG) Stephen Wilson Jr. announces the continuation of his massively successful son of dad tour with a run of 2025 dates including stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto and many more.

Wilson Jr. is currently in the midst of a victory lap fall leg that includes December shows at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl and New York City's Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday October 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Son of Dad tour Spring Edition. expedition sonknown. heading your way. it's been a blessing to see this album do its work. dad's still out there & it's been real good to see & meet everyone at the shows. may we continue the conversation," shares Wilson Jr.

2024 Tour Dates:

10/10: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/11: Columbia, MO - Blue Note

10/18: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

10/19: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

10/24: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10/25: Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

10/26: Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

10/27: Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

10/29: London, UK - Oslo

10/30: Cardiff, UK - The Globe

11/1: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs

11/2: Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival

11/4: Köln, DE - Club Volta

11/5: Berlin, DE - Passionskirche

11/21: Birmingham, AL - Saturn

11/22: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

11/23: Charlotte, NC - Underground

12/4: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

12/5: Lexington, KY - Manchester

12/6: Louisville, KY - Mercury

12/8: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

12/10: New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

12/12 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

12/13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

12/14: Washington D.C. - Sixth & I

2025 Tour Dates:

2/20: Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre

2/21: Huntington, WV - The Loud

2/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

3/6: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

3/7: Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

3/8: Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224

3/13: Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

3/14: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

3/15: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3/27: Wichita, KS - TempleLive

3/28: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

4/10: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

4/12: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

