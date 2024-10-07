Stephen Wilson Jr Extends son of dad Tour

(MPG) Stephen Wilson Jr. announces the continuation of his massively successful son of dad tour with a run of 2025 dates including stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto and many more.
Wilson Jr. is currently in the midst of a victory lap fall leg that includes December shows at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl and New York City's Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday October 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
"Son of Dad tour Spring Edition. expedition sonknown. heading your way. it's been a blessing to see this album do its work. dad's still out there & it's been real good to see & meet everyone at the shows. may we continue the conversation," shares Wilson Jr.
2024 Tour Dates:
10/10: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/11: Columbia, MO - Blue Note
10/18: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
10/19: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
10/24: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
10/25: Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
10/26: Glasgow, UK - King Tut's
10/27: Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
10/29: London, UK - Oslo
10/30: Cardiff, UK - The Globe
11/1: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs
11/2: Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival
11/4: Köln, DE - Club Volta
11/5: Berlin, DE - Passionskirche
11/21: Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11/22: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
11/23: Charlotte, NC - Underground
12/4: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
12/5: Lexington, KY - Manchester
12/6: Louisville, KY - Mercury
12/8: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
12/10: New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
12/12 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
12/13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
12/14: Washington D.C. - Sixth & I
2025 Tour Dates:
2/20: Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre
2/21: Huntington, WV - The Loud
2/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
3/6: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
3/7: Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
3/8: Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224
3/13: Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
3/14: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
3/15: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3/27: Wichita, KS - TempleLive
3/28: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
4/10: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
4/12: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
