Watch Stephen Wilson Jr Play Live At The Print Shop

(ppr) Live at the Print Shop, the acclaimed live performance series celebrated for its intimate artist showcases and high-quality production, is excited to announce that the full episode featuring rising singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. is now available to watch. This must-see performance captures Wilson Jr. at his best, offering fans a front-row seat to both his electrifying full-band performances and heartfelt acoustic moments.

Hailing from the hollers of southern Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr. has taken a winding path to his musical career, making stops as a Golden Gloves boxing finalist, scientist, and indie rock band member before finding his voice as a solo artist. His genre-defying debut double album, søn of dad, released one year ago, cemented him as a force in country and Americana music. The 22-song collection, dedicated to his late father, received widespread critical acclaim, earning accolades from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, and many more. It was named the Best Album of 2023 by Holler and All Country News, and hailed by Rolling Stone as "the most existential release of the year."

Live at the Print Shop is an intimate live music performance series showcasing artists from a variety of genres in a unique studio setting. Known for its high-quality production and thoughtful artist interviews, the series has featured performances from acclaimed acts such as Collective Soul, Sugarhill Gang, Blues Traveler, The White Buffalo, The Steel Woods, and many more. It has earned a reputation as a destination for both established and emerging artists looking to connect with fans in a deeper, more authentic way. Each episode offers a mix of powerful live performances and engaging conversations that go beyond the music, offering a rare glimpse into the artist's creative process and personal journey.

The full session featuring Stephen Wilson Jr. captures his versatility as a performer, featuring powerful live renditions of songs like "Year To Be Young (1994)," "Father's Søn," and "Holler from the Holler," showcasing the intensity and raw emotion that have become his signature. Throughout the episode, Wilson Jr. delivers an unforgettable experience, blending raw emotion, personal storytelling, and show-stopping musicianship. His ability to connect deeply with audiences through both performance and conversation makes this episode an essential watch for music lovers.

Stephen's poignant songwriting and gritty vocals are paired with a live-show energy that has captivated audiences across the country. In 2023 and 2024, Wilson Jr. performed on some of the most revered stages in music, making debuts at the Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, CMA Fest, Ryman Auditorium, and Red Rocks. He has toured alongside major acts such as Brothers Osborne, The Lone Bellow, 49 Winchester, and Joss Stone, while headlining his own sold-out shows across the U.S. and Europe.

This year alone, Stephen has made his late-night television debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit "Cuckoo," appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series, and made his UK television debut on Later... with Jools Holland. His unique artistry and riveting live performances have drawn praise from media outlets across the spectrum, with The Tennessean calling him "the next iconoclastic leader of country's rock revival."

Stephen Wilson Jr.'s journey from rural Indiana to the heart of Nashville has been anything but ordinary. A former biochemist-turned-songwriter, Wilson Jr. signed his first publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2016, quickly earning cuts with artists like Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, Caitlyn Smith, and Sixpence None the Richer. In 2023, he signed with Big Loud Records and released his highly anticipated debut album søn of dad, which has since become one of the most celebrated releases in recent country music history. Blending elements of country, rock, and indie folk, Wilson Jr.'s music is marked by its unflinching honesty and deep emotional resonance.

In addition to his success as a solo artist, Wilson Jr. has become a sought-after songwriter in Nashville, with his songs recorded by a diverse array of artists across multiple genres. Two of his tracks from son of dad were featured in the SHOWTIME smash series Billions, while "Hometown" appeared in the CBS drama Fire Country. His songwriting prowess and distinctive voice have positioned him as a leading voice in the evolving country music landscape.

