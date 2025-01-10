Stephen Wilson Jr. Expands 'son of dad'

(MPG) Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. releases a deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed debut double album son of dad via Big Loud Records. The LP features two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance: the moving dedication to his late father "I'm A Song" and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," as well as 10 acoustic versions of fan favorites like "Cuckoo," "Year To Be Young 1994," "Father's Son," "Grief is Only Love" and more.

Also today, a preorder for a 4-disc deluxe edition vinyl is now available. The deluxe album arrives as Wilson Jr.'s debut album enters its seventh consecutive week within the top 10 of the iTunes country album chart where it hit #1 multiple times.

Next month, Wilson Jr. will continue his wildly popular son of dad tour with an entirely sold-out run through Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto and more.

About "I'm A Song (Live at The Print Shop)," Wilson Jr. shares: "A song can be a bookmark in a 10 million + page book that can take you right to the very paragraph and page. A story is what a song is and our species lives for stories. 'I'm A Song' was the song that made it all make sense for me. A cache I found along the trail that gave form to what I was chasing. My fathers' favorite song, he told me. A song I couldn't play for a while but one that came back to me when it was time. Time is the thread that is stamped along the way as our chosen path is woven for the length it is given. A path I chose because my father was a song and it demands to be sung."

On the deluxe album, he states: "In an attempt to continue the conversation after the release of 'son of dad,' we've been traveling all over the world playing these songs and watching them evolve with a few new welcome additions to the story. Playing them stripped down and in full band settings. Each performance is an opportunity to learn something new about the song. Here's some additional data we collected along the way."

To start off the year, The Tennessean named Wilson Jr. as one of the Top Nashville artists to watch in 2025. This follows his late year appearances on Bert Kreischer's Bertcast and The Dan Patrick Show. He also previously released his interpretation of "Stand By Me", which was called "the cover you need to hear" by Rolling Stone and has garnered over 20 million views across social media.

In 2024, Wilson Jr.'s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series and Later... with Jools Holland. Last fall, CBS News' Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.'s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning. Last year, Wilson Jr. also shared the stage with Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Midland and HARDY, the latter of which appeared on the duet version of "Father's Son" released last year.

son of dad (deluxe) tracklist:

1) Stand By Me (Live at The Print Shop)

2) I'm A Song (Live at The Print Shop)

3) the devil

4) Cuckoo

5) billy

6) patches

7) American Gothic

8) Werewolf

9) Mighty Beast

10) Year to Be Young 1994

11) twisted

12) Father's Son

13) Grief is Only Love

14) Hang in There

15) Calico Creek

16) Holler from the Holler

17) Hometown

18) Not Letting Go

19) For What It's Worth

20) All the Wars from Now On

21) kid

22) Henry

23) You

24) The Beginning

25) Cuckoo (Acoustic)

26) Year to Be Young 1994 (Acoustic)

27) Father's Son (Acoustic)

28) Grief is Only Love (Acoustic)

29) patches (Acoustic)

30) kid (Acoustic)

31) American Gothic (Acoustic)

32) All the Wars from Now On (Acoustic)

33) the devil (Acoustic)

34) Calico Creek (Acoustic)

2025 Tour Dates:

1/21: Key West, FL - Mile 0 Fest

2/20: Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre (SOLD OUT)

2/21: Huntington, WV - The Loud (SOLD OUT)

2/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

3/6: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's (SOLD OUT)

3/7: Columbus, OH - The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

3/8: Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224 (SOLD OUT)

3/13: Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT)

3/14: Toronto, ON - The Opera House (SOLD OUT)

3/15: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

3/27: Wichita, KS - TempleLive (SOLD OUT)

3/28: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge (SOLD OUT)

4/4: New Orleans, LA - Hogs for the Cause

4/6: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn

4/10: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (SOLD OUT)

4/12: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/25: Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest

6/14: Kværndrup, Denmark - Heartland Festival

8/2: Brownstown, IN - Jackson County Watermelon Festival

11/9: Miramar Beach, FL - Whiskey Moon

