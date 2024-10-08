Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition

(Prime PR) Gibson Custom continues to expand its partnership with world-famous blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa with the launch of the Joe Bonamassa "Amos" 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition. Only 50 of these exceptional guitars, handmade by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, TN, are a part of this remarkable limited run, artfully aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab in the Antique Natural finish.

n Joe Bonamassa's epic guitar collection, one of his most prized and famous guitars is "Amos," an original 1958 Gibson Flying V. Amos got its name and customized truss rod cover from a gentleman named Amos Arthur, the owner of Arthur's Music in Indianapolis, Indiana. Gibson's ledgers show that this particular Flying V was shipped to his store on May 29, 1958.

The guitar was eventually sold to Pete Mitchell of Ernest Tubb's band, and in the mid-70s, it ended up in the hands of none other than Norm Harris of Norman's Rare Guitars. Over the years, this guitar has appeared in many notable guitar books and even in the 1984 movie, This Is Spinal Tap. Joe purchased Amos from Norm Harris almost ten years ago and this beautiful instrument continues to inspire him to this day, regularly featured both live and in the studio.

This special Collector's Edition limited run of replications uses new 3D scanning technology and ultra-precise Murphy Lab aging techniques to aid in handcrafting an effective clone of Amos. Every detail has been thoughtfully replicated, from the exact playing wear to the sonic character and solid Brazilian rosewood fretboard. Only 50 of these exceptional instruments have been handmade by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop and Murphy Lab in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of this extraordinary Collector's Edition run.

Explore the new Gibson Custom Joe Bonamassa "Amos" 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition here and watch/share Joe Bonamassa's interview with Gibson Gear Guide Channel host Dinesh Lekhraj as he unboxes the new Gibson Custom Joe Bonamassa "Amos" 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition model below:

