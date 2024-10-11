David J Shares New Single 'Bridge Won't Burn'

(Sony Music Nashville) David J delivers his latest release "Bridge Won't Burn" today (Oct. 11). "The story behind 'Bridge Won't Burn' is a pretty special one. Growing up, Sam Hunt was always one of my musical idols and he actually wrote this song," David shared.

"The song is about that feeling you get when you want to walk away from a relationship you know isn't good for you, but if it's late and they call you, you think, 'maybe we see what happens this time.' Then the next day you know you shouldn't have done that. I feel like a lot of people can relate to being stuck in that pattern."

In addition to Hunt, BRELAND serves as a co-writer on the track, as well as Sean Small and Sam Sumser. The latter pair also produced "Bridge Won't Burn." Stream it below:

Meanwhile, David made his debut on the famed Grand Ole Opry Sept. 28. Surrounded by friends and family, the rising entertainer performed "Once" and gave a sneak peek at unreleased track "Cry Pretty." The upstate New York native was overwhelmed by the moment, joking to the crowd he'd been practicing for weeks what to say in the legendary circle.

David has been on the road with Niko Moon and actively writing and recording new music.

