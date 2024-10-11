David J Shares New Single 'Bridge Won't Burn'

(Sony Music Nashville) David J delivers his latest release "Bridge Won't Burn" today (Oct. 11). "The story behind 'Bridge Won't Burn' is a pretty special one. Growing up, Sam Hunt was always one of my musical idols and he actually wrote this song," David shared.
"The song is about that feeling you get when you want to walk away from a relationship you know isn't good for you, but if it's late and they call you, you think, 'maybe we see what happens this time.' Then the next day you know you shouldn't have done that. I feel like a lot of people can relate to being stuck in that pattern."
In addition to Hunt, BRELAND serves as a co-writer on the track, as well as Sean Small and Sam Sumser. The latter pair also produced "Bridge Won't Burn." Stream it below:
Meanwhile, David made his debut on the famed Grand Ole Opry Sept. 28. Surrounded by friends and family, the rising entertainer performed "Once" and gave a sneak peek at unreleased track "Cry Pretty." The upstate New York native was overwhelmed by the moment, joking to the crowd he'd been practicing for weeks what to say in the legendary circle.
David has been on the road with Niko Moon and actively writing and recording new music.
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th
David Lee Roth Shares 'Just Another Fu**in' Day In Paradise'
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
Singled Out: Madzilla's A Deadly Threat
Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- Reba- more
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks
Foghat Tribute Lonesome Dave Peverett With New Song 'On Tonsils & Sneakers'
Jerry Cantrell Shares 'I Want Blood' Title Track
Joe Bonamassa Adds Third Rory Gallagher Celebration Show
World's First Cinema Reveal 'Freak Show' Video
Garage Rock Legends The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'We're Still All The Same'
Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album
Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single