Stream David J's New Song 'Cry Pretty'

(SMN) David J is welcoming the new year with a brand-new release as his latest track "CRY PRETTY" is available now. Originally debuted onstage during David's first Grand Ole Opry performance, "CRY PRETTY" was born from a real-life experience.
"I was out one night and saw a girl crying at the bar and she kept going back to the bathroom to fix her make up. I never even talked to her, I just observed from afar, and that's what inspired this song," David explained.
The acoustic-driven song was written by David J, Nick Bailey, Eddie Eberle, Anthony Watt, and Anthony Jermaine White. David shared, "I wanted to keep this track more stripped down because every line of lyric in this song has a purpose. I wanted to make sure the lyrics and meaning of the song was the thing listeners would grasp onto."
David J will hit the road with Niko Moon on his THESE ARE THE NIGHTS TOUR beginning Jan. 24 in Columbia, SC.
DAVID J LIVE
Jan. 24 The Senate Columbia, SC
Jan. 25 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jan. 30 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jan. 31 The Foundry Greenville, SC
Feb. 1 The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb. 6 The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Feb. 7 The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Feb. 8 The Rave / Eagle Club Milwaukee, WI
Feb. 20 The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Feb. 21 The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Feb. 22 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Feb. 27 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb. 28 The National Richmond, VA
Mar. 1 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Mar. 27 The Moon Tallahassee, FL
Mar. 28 Vivid Music Hall Gainesville, FL
Mar. 29 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL
