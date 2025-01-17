Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. Lead Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Legendary motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson have announced the initial details for their H-D Homecoming Festival that will be taking place July 10th through 13th in Milwaukee.
They shared the following via social media, "It’s a family tradition. We’ve got a legendary lineup joining Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. for the 2025 H-D Homecoming Festival!
"Don’t miss The Turnpike Troubadours, Treaty Oak Revival, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, 49 Winchester, Ole 60, The Droptines, and Kendell Marvel as they take over Milwaukee for an epic weekend... Saddle up—more announcements coming soon!"
