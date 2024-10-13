The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP

(Reybee) Riding on a crest of rejuvenated momentum following the release of their Where Are You? EP (their first studio release of new music in over 20 years was released in May 2024) and tours that have seen the band play to some of their biggest crowds, Manchester's legendary The Chameleons have returned with a brand new EP, this time archival songs that they have refreshed and re-recorded.
The five-song release Tomorrow Remember Yesterday was just released digitally by Metropolis Records here and a vinyl edition is available through the Berlin based label Aufnahme+Wiedergabe with a limited number also available via Metropolis Records mail order.
"These songs were amongst the very earliest songs we got together pre-Peel session in 1981, but were discarded at the time due to them feeling unfinished," says vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess. Conceived at the annual Christmas Manchester gathering in 2023 where the band played two nights at the city's famed venue The Ritz, Tomorrow Remember Yesterday arrives one week ahead of a round of U.S. dates that kick off on October 18th at Chicago's Bottom Lounge, including a a special pre-Halloween show in New Orleans on Oct. 30th at House of Blues and wraps up on November 6th at Indianapolis' Black Circle.
Tour dates are:
Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Oct 19 - Detroit, MI - Smalls
Oct 20 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Oct 22 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
Oct 23 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Oct 24 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
Oct 25 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
Oct 26 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
Oct 27 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Oct 28 - W. Palm Beach, FL - Respectable St.
Oct 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Nov 4 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar
Nov 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
