The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP

(Reybee) Riding on a crest of rejuvenated momentum following the release of their Where Are You? EP (their first studio release of new music in over 20 years was released in May 2024) and tours that have seen the band play to some of their biggest crowds, Manchester's legendary The Chameleons have returned with a brand new EP, this time archival songs that they have refreshed and re-recorded.

The five-song release Tomorrow Remember Yesterday was just released digitally by Metropolis Records here and a vinyl edition is available through the Berlin based label Aufnahme+Wiedergabe with a limited number also available via Metropolis Records mail order.

"These songs were amongst the very earliest songs we got together pre-Peel session in 1981, but were discarded at the time due to them feeling unfinished," says vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess. Conceived at the annual Christmas Manchester gathering in 2023 where the band played two nights at the city's famed venue The Ritz, Tomorrow Remember Yesterday arrives one week ahead of a round of U.S. dates that kick off on October 18th at Chicago's Bottom Lounge, including a a special pre-Halloween show in New Orleans on Oct. 30th at House of Blues and wraps up on November 6th at Indianapolis' Black Circle.

Tour dates are:

Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Oct 19 - Detroit, MI - Smalls

Oct 20 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

Oct 22 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

Oct 23 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Oct 24 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Oct 25 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

Oct 26 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

Oct 27 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Oct 28 - W. Palm Beach, FL - Respectable St.

Oct 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Nov 4 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Nov 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

Related Stories

The Chameleons Releasing 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' Next Month

She Wants Revenge Recruit Chameleons For Fall Tour

News > The Chameleons