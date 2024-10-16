The Infamous Stringdusters Give Avicii's 'Wake Me Up' A Bluegrass Makeover

(AV) The Infamous Stringdusters announced a new installment of their beloved cover album series, Undercover, Vol. 3. Following suit with their previous 5-song curated selections, with one song selected per band member, this collection reimagines classics from legends like The Grateful Dead, Phish, Avicii, and more blending bluegrass mastery with fresh, innovative twists. Today, the Dusters take us back to one of 2013's songs of the summer with the release of a bluegrass rendition of "Wake Me Up" by Avicii.

Bluegrass and electronic music may be the most unlikely merger in music, but in true Stringdusters form, the group crafts a seamless arrangement making the late Swedish producer's tune their own that's guaranteed to impart a wave of nostalgia in both home listening and performance settings.

"The song I chose for 'Undercover' was 'Wake Me Up,' which is an Avicii tune," reveals bassist & vocalist Travis Book, "I really love that it was a popular song, so when we play it, people have connection to it. People can remember when it was the hit of the summer and I love that it was part of a project that Avicii did where he was collaborating with a lot of musicians. I also think the song has a cool, sort of positive message that relates to the angst of being young and struggling with identity trying to figure out what's next in your life. I love the way we play it-it's always a blast!"

The Dusters closed out festival season with key appearances at 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and are gearing up for an east coast run over the weekend with shows at The Refinery in Charleston, SC; and Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival in Manteo, NC.

10/18 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston

10/19 - Manteo, NC - Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival

12/12 - 12/16 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

12/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

12/31 - Richmond, VA - The National

1/8 - Crested Butte, CO - Center for the Arts

1/9 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

2/7 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

2/8 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/9 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/10 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

2/13 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/14 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/15 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

2/16 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

