12-Year-Old Josie Sal Delivers 'Country Gold'

(2911) With the soul of a country veteran and the energy of a new generation, 12-year-old Josie Sal is set to captivate fans with her self-written single "Country Gold," out today. Josie takes pride in honoring the legends who paved the way for country music, celebrating the rich history of the genre with heartfelt lyrics and a timeless sound.

"This one's extra special to me," shares Josie. "Country Gold" is the second song I wrote in Nashville, and it holds a piece of my heart. Inspired by the legends who filled my grandpa's house with music, this song is a tribute to the roots of country music and the memories we shared. I know he'd be proud of me chasing my dreams."

While deeply rooted in tradition, "Country Gold" also carries a fresh, rockin' edge that propels it into the modern era. With this dynamic blend of old and new, Josie is sure to capture the hearts of fans of all generations. "Country Gold" was premiered by Center Stage Magazine!

Josie's soulful cover of Alannah Myles's iconic hit "Black Velvet," premiered by The Hollywood Times, further cemented her versatility and growing acclaim. Fans quickly embraced her unique take on the classic, solidifying her as a fresh voice with an old soul.

Josie will perform at renowned venues like the Hard Rock Cafe and has a nomination at the Josie Music Awards in Nashville, with additional stops in Florida and Pennsylvania. Her rapidly growing fan base continues to follow her journey from local stages to the national spotlight.

Josie Sal's Tour Schedule:

OCT 26 - Rippy's Honky Tonk / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 27 - The Josie Music Awards / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 02 - Florida International Air Show / Punta Gorda, Fla.

NOV 09 - Private Event / Venice, Fla.

NOV 16 - Fisherman's Village LIGHT UP NIGHT / Punta Gorda, Fla.

NOV 17 - Sunset Beach Club Fishermen's Village / Punta Gorda, Fla.

DEC 01 - Hard Rock Cafe / Pittsburgh, Pa.

DEC 06 - Punta Gorda Tree Lighting / Punta Gorda, Fla.

DEC 23 - TT's Tiki Bar / Punta Gorda, Fla.

DEC 31 - Private Event / Cape Coral, Fla.

