David Gilmour Releases 'Between Two Points' Featuring Romany Gilmour alt-J Remix

(FDPR) This week, David Gilmour concluded a six-night sold-out run at London's Royal Albert Hall, following on from six sold-out nights at Circus Maximus in Rome in support of his UK #1 album, 'Luck and Strange.'
One of the highlights of the live show has been 'Between Two Points,' a beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 1999 song featuring Romany Gilmour on lead vocals and harp. The track has been remixed by Gus Unger-Hamilton of alt-J, giving it a hypnotic electro twist around the song's 'They're right, you're wrong' refrain.
'Luck and Strange' is David Gilmour's critically acclaimed first new album in nine years, featuring the singles 'The Piper's Call', 'Between Two Points' and 'Dark And Velvet Nights'. 'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.
David Gilmour will now be performing dates in Los Angeles and New York with his live band featuring Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, Louise Marshall on piano and vocals, and the Webb Sisters; Hattie Webb on harp and vocals, Charley Webb on guitar, ukelele and vocals as well as Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp. Stream the video (once available below - premieres at 11:15 AM CT Oct 18th)
